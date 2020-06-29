Irene Huffman Harwood
Savannah, GA - Irene Huffman Harwood passed away on June 26, 2020, in the home of her granddaughter in Savannah, GA. She was 93 years old.
The widow of Roy L Harwood, Mrs. Harwood spent most of her life in Asheville, NC. Daughter of AJ and Nebraska Huffman, she is survived by one sister, Louise Shreckengast; daughter, Lee Gosnell; grandchildren, Sarah Booth, Adam Harwood, Daniel Gosnell, Katelyn Hodge, and Evin Harwood; and three great-grandchildren, Allie Harwood, Apollo Hodge, and Luna Hodge.
In addition to her husband Roy L. Harwood, she was preceded in death by her two sons, Philip Harwood and John Harwood.
Rene, as she was known to family and friends, loved her family and her church. Not much pleased her more than having a house full of family to come for a visit. She was a life-long member of Asheville Wesleyan Church, where she sang in the choir and taught Sunday school for decades. She and husband Roy lead the youth group up until the 1970s. She loved gardening both vegetables and flowers. She would often give the proceeds of her efforts to friends and family.
Due to COVID-19, the family will hold private graveside services at Pisgah View Memorial Park, in Candler, NC.
The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.