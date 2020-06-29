Irene Huffman Harwood
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irene Huffman Harwood

Savannah, GA - Irene Huffman Harwood passed away on June 26, 2020, in the home of her granddaughter in Savannah, GA. She was 93 years old.

The widow of Roy L Harwood, Mrs. Harwood spent most of her life in Asheville, NC. Daughter of AJ and Nebraska Huffman, she is survived by one sister, Louise Shreckengast; daughter, Lee Gosnell; grandchildren, Sarah Booth, Adam Harwood, Daniel Gosnell, Katelyn Hodge, and Evin Harwood; and three great-grandchildren, Allie Harwood, Apollo Hodge, and Luna Hodge.

In addition to her husband Roy L. Harwood, she was preceded in death by her two sons, Philip Harwood and John Harwood.

Rene, as she was known to family and friends, loved her family and her church. Not much pleased her more than having a house full of family to come for a visit. She was a life-long member of Asheville Wesleyan Church, where she sang in the choir and taught Sunday school for decades. She and husband Roy lead the youth group up until the 1970s. She loved gardening both vegetables and flowers. She would often give the proceeds of her efforts to friends and family.

Due to COVID-19, the family will hold private graveside services at Pisgah View Memorial Park, in Candler, NC.

The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved