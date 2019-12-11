Services
Irma Rich

Woodfin - Irma Jean Rich of Woodfin went home to be with the Lord, and her beloved husband Jerry William Rich and her late son Jerry Ronald Rich, on Saturday, December 7, 2019.

She was surrounded by her daughters and son-in-laws, Revonda Fisher (Jeff), Connie Carland (Eugene), and Patricia O'Mary (Jamie).

Jean was also survived by six grandchildren, Josh, Dustin, Dylan, Ashley, Samantha and Martekia; five great-grandkids, Rogan, Jace, Grayson, Torin and Reese; three sisters, Brenda McCurry, Judy West and Cathy Lee, and her brother, Alfred Johnston.

Jean retired after many years from Woodfin Elementary School. She was a member of Richland Baptist Church.

A Celebration of Life drop in will be held at the home of Jamie and Patricia O'Mary (21 Vine Street, Asheville 28804) at a later time.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
