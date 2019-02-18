|
|
Irvin Hutton Ornduff
Black Mountain - Irvin Hutton Ornduff, 83, of Black Mountain, passed away on February 17, 2019, after a long illness.
Born September 5, 1935, in Abingdon, Virginia, to the late Stuart and Lillie (Henry) Ornduff, Irvin graduated from Abingdon High in 1954 and received a Bachelor of Arts in History from The College of William and Mary in 1958. He continued his education, receiving his M.A. Ed. in School Counseling from Western Carolina University in 1970.
Irvin taught history in Fairfax County, VA and Virginia High School (Bristol, Virginia) before moving to Asheville in 1963. During his almost four decade career at The Asheville School, his duties included Director of Studies and College Counseling, Senior Master, Blue and White advisor, and instructor of English and History. He was the chief representative for The Asheville School with various organizations, including The College Board, Southern Association of Colleges and Schools, English-Speaking Union Secondary School Exchange and the Governor's School of North Carolina.
His wife of almost 51 years, Ann Cox Ornduff, passed away on July 9, 2015. He is survived by daughter, Laura Ann Ornduff; brothers, Malcolm Ornduff (Joy Bray) and Larry Ornduff (Colleen); and sisters, Joyce Ornduff and Karen Ornduff. An older sister, Myrtle Ornduff Gentry, passed away in 2017.
Services will be held on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. in the Chapel of Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue with William Peebles officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Mountain View Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to The Asheville School Irvin Ornduff Master Teaching Endowment, 360 Asheville School Road, Asheville, NC 28806.
The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 18, 2019