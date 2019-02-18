Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
12:30 PM
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irvin Ornduff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irvin Hutton Ornduff


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Irvin Hutton Ornduff Obituary
Irvin Hutton Ornduff

Black Mountain - Irvin Hutton Ornduff, 83, of Black Mountain, passed away on February 17, 2019, after a long illness.

Born September 5, 1935, in Abingdon, Virginia, to the late Stuart and Lillie (Henry) Ornduff, Irvin graduated from Abingdon High in 1954 and received a Bachelor of Arts in History from The College of William and Mary in 1958. He continued his education, receiving his M.A. Ed. in School Counseling from Western Carolina University in 1970.

Irvin taught history in Fairfax County, VA and Virginia High School (Bristol, Virginia) before moving to Asheville in 1963. During his almost four decade career at The Asheville School, his duties included Director of Studies and College Counseling, Senior Master, Blue and White advisor, and instructor of English and History. He was the chief representative for The Asheville School with various organizations, including The College Board, Southern Association of Colleges and Schools, English-Speaking Union Secondary School Exchange and the Governor's School of North Carolina.

His wife of almost 51 years, Ann Cox Ornduff, passed away on July 9, 2015. He is survived by daughter, Laura Ann Ornduff; brothers, Malcolm Ornduff (Joy Bray) and Larry Ornduff (Colleen); and sisters, Joyce Ornduff and Karen Ornduff. An older sister, Myrtle Ornduff Gentry, passed away in 2017.

Services will be held on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. in the Chapel of Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue with William Peebles officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Mountain View Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to The Asheville School Irvin Ornduff Master Teaching Endowment, 360 Asheville School Road, Asheville, NC 28806.

The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Groce Funeral Home
Download Now