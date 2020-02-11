Services
Penland Family Funeral Home Inc
125 South Avenue
Swannanoa, NC 28778
(828) 686-5447
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Penland Family Funeral Home Inc
125 South Avenue
Swannanoa, NC 28778
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
Penland Family Funeral Home Inc
125 South Avenue
Swannanoa, NC 28778
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Gashes Creek Baptist Church Cemetery
Asheville, NC
View Map
Resources
Ivalee Sellers "Maw" Penley


1938 - 2020
Ivalee Sellers "Maw" Penley Obituary
Ivalee "Maw" Sellers Penley

Asheville - Ivalee "Maw" Sellers Penley, age 81, of Asheville, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the John F. Keever Solace Center. She was born on June 29, 1938 in Buncombe County to the late Joe Daniel Sellers and Glennie Hyde Sellers. Ivalee worked as an inspector for Tyco Communication Manufacturing Company and a member of Open Bible Church in Candler where she often sang. Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Fred Ray Penley, who passed on January 20, 2020; her siblings, Hester Warren, Martha Bailey and J.D. Sellers. Ivalee is survived by her son, Jerry Penley (Paula) of Asheville; her sister, Frances "Tootsie" Watts (Rev. Marvin Watts) of the Oakley section of Asheville; her grandsons, Jerry Penley Jr. and Corey Shelp, both of Asheville; and her great grandchild, Olivia Penley of Asheville.

A funeral service will be held at 2pm, Saturday, February 15, 2020 in the Penland Family Funeral Home chapel. The family will be receiving friends from 1pm-2pm in the chapel. Rev. Marvin Watts will be officiating. Burial will immediately follow the service at Gashes Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Asheville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made towards Ivalee's funeral expenses at Penland Family Funeral Home c/o Ivalee Penley, 125 South Avenue, Swannanoa, NC 28778. Penland Family Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Penley Family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.PenlandFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
