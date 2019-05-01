|
|
Izora "Ikey" Blazer Langford
Asheville - Mary Izora "Ikey" Blazer Langford, 92, a true Proverbs 31 woman, who went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 29, 2019 at the Brian Center of Weaverville.
A native of Madison County, she had resided in Buncombe County for most of her life. She was a member of Elk Mountain Baptist Church and was a member of the Golden Age Club in Woodfin, with whom she enjoyed traveling and playing bingo.
Mrs. Langford was a daughter of the late Jacob Soloman "Jake" Blazer and Cassie Lottie Burnette Blazer and wife of her one true love, Walter Ray Langford who died April 15, 1994. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Clarence W. Blazer, Grover Blazer and David Blazer and sisters, Pauline Rector, Maxine Willey, Carnell Clark and Christine Hyder.
Her children rise up and call her blessed, she is survived by her son, Caroll Langford and wife, Frances of Weaverville and daughter, Rebecca Langford Benfield and husband, Bill of Asheville; grandchildren of which she was affectionately known as Nanny and was the love of her life, Shawn Benfield and wife, Jayme of Mars Hill, Joshua Benfield and wife, Leslyn of Durham, Brandon Langford of Weaverville and Heather Langford Asheville; great grandchildren, Abeni and Macee of Mars Hill, Titus and Eden of Durham and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2 PM Thursday, May 2, 2019 in the chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Woodard and her grandson, Rev. Joshua Benfield officiating. Burial will follow at Ashelawn Gardens of Memory.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 PM Thursday at the funeral home.
A heartfelt thank you for all the love, hugs, kisses, and encouragement from the doctors, nurses, therapist, CNA's, and the staff of the Brian Center of Weaverville. We were truly blessed with all the special care that was given to our Mama during her stay there.
To sign Mrs. Langford's guestbook online, please go to "Memorials" at www.andersrice.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 1, 2019