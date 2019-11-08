|
J. David Ausum, MD
Tryon - J. David Ausum, MD, passed away on November 6, 2019 at his home in Tryon, NC. He was born on August 10, 1927 in Wyandotte, Michigan, to Dr. Clarence and Elizabeth (Lyons) Ausum. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Patricia, and his five children; Dr. Antonia Ausum (Dr. Dalbert Fear) of Ann Arbor, MI; James D. Ausum of Ann Arbor, MI; Daniel F. Ausum of Fenton, MI; Stephen L. Ausum of Waterford, MI and Julianne Fenhagen ( James C.) of Montclair, NJ. He has four grandchildren: Captain Alexis M. Bailey (Justin); Gregory Fear; Dr. Alena Fear and Aaron Fenhagen, also two great grand-children, Ronen and Eva Bailey. He is also survived by his sister, Mary Esther Batcheller of Trenton, MI and many nephews and nieces.
After graduating from Flat Rock High School in Michigan, he joined the US Army where he played the trumpet in the US Army Band during WW II. Dr. Ausum attended the University Of Michigan School Of Medicine, earning his Doctorate of Medicine in 1953. After which, he went to practice for Ford Motor Company Medical Department. Some years later he joined a family practice in Himley City, MI before going back to School at Wayne State University College of Medicine where he completed his residency in Dermatology in 1962. Soon after, he opened his private practice in Livonia, MI until 1986.
Dr. Ausum was Assistant Professor of Dermatology at Wayne State University until 1986. He was on the Medical Staff of Saint Mary Mercy Hospital in Livonia, MI and on the Medical Staff of Mount Carmel Hospital in Detroit, Mi. He was also Consultant Dermatologist at the V.A. Hospital in Allen Park, MI till 1986.
In 1984 Dr. Ausum received his medical license from the State of North Carolina where he and his wife moved to Tryon in 1987. In 1989 he joined the Medical Staff at the V.A. Hospital in Asheville (Oteen) as a Consultant Dermatologist until 2007. Providing care for the Veteran's, often referring to them as friends, was a special and enriching time in his professional career.
David was an accomplished trumpet player favoring the music of The Big Band Era. Over the years in Tryon, he and his wife weaved special friendships with many who became an extension of their own family. The dinner gatherings, camaraderie and music playing were moments he cherished and for which he was always grateful for.
Among the many memories David had moving to the Carolinas was the annual family reunion at the beach of North Litchfield, SC where over 30 years he enjoyed being with family as much as surf fishing. Perhaps his love of fishing was equaled to his passion for the intricate game of baseball!
David's quiet peace came from his faith and his Church Family at Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church. He was always grateful to all for the spiritual strength he and his wife received especially during the past few years for the prayers and presence many brought to their life.
The family will receive friends 2:00-4:00PM Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Petty Funeral Home, 124
North Trade Street, Landrum, SC 29356. A Funeral Mass will be held 10:00AM Monday, November 11, 2019 at Saint John The Baptist Catholic Church, 180 Laurel Avenue, Tryon, NC 28782 with Father Jason Christian officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be offered to Saint John The Baptist Catholic Church, 180 Laurel Avenue, Tryon, NC 28782; The Veterans Of Foreign Wars, Post 9116 , PO Box 654, Columbus, NC 28722, or Food For The Poor, Inc., 6401 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek, FL 33073 or online at www.foodforthepoor.org.
A service and entombment will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Michigan Memorial Park, 32163 Huron River Drive, Flat Rock, MI 48134.
