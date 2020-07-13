1/1
J. G. Earley
1929 - 2020
J G Earley

Asheville - J G Earley, 90, of 249 Montford Ave, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 at his residence.

A lifelong resident of Buncombe County. Mr. Earley served in the US Army for over 21 years, having served in both the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He retired in the late 80's from the Buncombe County Sheriff's Department where he served as a Civil Processor under Sheriff Tom Morrisey and was a true family man who loved his grandchildren.

Mr. Earley was a son of the late Zeb Earley and Jessie Mae Cathey Earley, and husband of Betty Lou Deweese Earley who died August 1, 2012.

Surviving are his children, Tim Earley (Linda Loy) of Raleigh, Linda Sue Anderson (Jack) and David Lee Earley (Danielle) all of Asheville; grandchildren, Missy, Stephanie, Gabe, Natasha, Davis and Kristen; great grandchildren, Aubrey, Isaac, August, Cormac and Saoirse; brother, Bobby Earley of Swannanoa and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held at 2 PM Friday, July 24, 2020 at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery, with Rev. Andrew Crimmins officiating. Full military honors will be conducted by the Hendersonville American Legion Post #77 and the NC National Guard.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation and thanks for the love and support given to our family by Four Seasons Hospice.

To sign Mr. Earley's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jul. 13 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery,
