Services
Holcombe Brothers Funeral Home, Inc.
501 East Main Street
Burnsville, NC 28714
828-682-2310
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Holcombe Brothers Funeral Home, Inc.
501 East Main Street
Burnsville, NC 28714
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Holcombe Brothers Funeral Home, Inc.
501 East Main Street
Burnsville, NC 28714
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for J. Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

J. Lee Thompson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
J. Lee Thompson Obituary
J. Lee Thompson

Burnsville - J. Lee Thompson, 84, of Burnsville, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Mission Hospitals Memorial Campus. A native of Yancey County, he was a son of the late Ralph and Viola Allen Thompson, and the husband of Billie Jean Price Thompson who died in 2016. He was also preceded in death by sisters: Wreda Chrisawn and Pauline Anglin; and, a brother: Ralph Thompson, Jr. Lee was a US Army Veteran, a US Forest Service employee and a retired Federal law enforcement officer. He was a member and deacon of Youngs Chapel Free Will Baptist Church, and a member and Past Master of Burnsville Lodge #717 A.F.&A.M.

Surviving are his wife: Emogene Branton Silver Thompson; daughters: Sherry Dale and husband, Paul, and Jennifer Laws and husband, Bruce, all of Burnsville; sons: Michael Tim Thompson and wife, Deanna of Colorado Springs, CO, and Rev. Roger Thompson and wife, Pat, of Burnsville; grandchildren: Jessica Duncan and husband, Justin, John Dale and wife, Nicole, Erin Hughes and husband, Jeremy, Lauren Ball and husband, John David, Ethan Thompson and wife, Krystal, Ashleigh Jones and husband, Christian, Kiersten Thompson, Levi Bradford and Caleb Thompson; great grandchildren: Breanna, Landon, Aiden, Jackson, William, Maddie, Riley and Ava; 7 stepchildren; 12 step grandchildren; and, 3 step great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 2PM Saturday, October 5, 2019, in the Chapel of Holcombe Brothers Funeral Home. Revs. Phillip Hughes, Bobby Revis, David Jones and Buck Thomason will officiate. Burial will be in the Youngs Chapel Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be US Forest Service employees.

The family will receive friends 2 hours prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Gideons International, P. O. Box 264, Burnsville, NC 28714.

To view this obituary online or send a condolence visit www.holcombebrothers.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of J.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now