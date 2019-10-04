|
J. Lee Thompson
Burnsville - J. Lee Thompson, 84, of Burnsville, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Mission Hospitals Memorial Campus. A native of Yancey County, he was a son of the late Ralph and Viola Allen Thompson, and the husband of Billie Jean Price Thompson who died in 2016. He was also preceded in death by sisters: Wreda Chrisawn and Pauline Anglin; and, a brother: Ralph Thompson, Jr. Lee was a US Army Veteran, a US Forest Service employee and a retired Federal law enforcement officer. He was a member and deacon of Youngs Chapel Free Will Baptist Church, and a member and Past Master of Burnsville Lodge #717 A.F.&A.M.
Surviving are his wife: Emogene Branton Silver Thompson; daughters: Sherry Dale and husband, Paul, and Jennifer Laws and husband, Bruce, all of Burnsville; sons: Michael Tim Thompson and wife, Deanna of Colorado Springs, CO, and Rev. Roger Thompson and wife, Pat, of Burnsville; grandchildren: Jessica Duncan and husband, Justin, John Dale and wife, Nicole, Erin Hughes and husband, Jeremy, Lauren Ball and husband, John David, Ethan Thompson and wife, Krystal, Ashleigh Jones and husband, Christian, Kiersten Thompson, Levi Bradford and Caleb Thompson; great grandchildren: Breanna, Landon, Aiden, Jackson, William, Maddie, Riley and Ava; 7 stepchildren; 12 step grandchildren; and, 3 step great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2PM Saturday, October 5, 2019, in the Chapel of Holcombe Brothers Funeral Home. Revs. Phillip Hughes, Bobby Revis, David Jones and Buck Thomason will officiate. Burial will be in the Youngs Chapel Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be US Forest Service employees.
The family will receive friends 2 hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Gideons International, P. O. Box 264, Burnsville, NC 28714.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Oct. 4, 2019