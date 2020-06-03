Jack A. Sorrells
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jack A. Sorrells

Asheville - Jack A. Sorrells, 84, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Mission Hospital.

Mr. Sorrells was married for 49 years to Louise Plemmons Sorrells, who died June 24, 2019. He was a Marine Corps veteran and worked as manager of Sullivan's Hardware for many years.

He was an active member of First Baptist Church, Asheville, where he will be inurned in the Sacred Garden. Plans for a service there will be announced soon.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 5 Oak Street, Asheville, NC 28801.

The on-line register is available at GroceFuneralHome.com where service arrangements will be announced as soon as they become available.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved