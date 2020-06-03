Jack A. Sorrells
Asheville - Jack A. Sorrells, 84, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Mission Hospital.
Mr. Sorrells was married for 49 years to Louise Plemmons Sorrells, who died June 24, 2019. He was a Marine Corps veteran and worked as manager of Sullivan's Hardware for many years.
He was an active member of First Baptist Church, Asheville, where he will be inurned in the Sacred Garden. Plans for a service there will be announced soon.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 5 Oak Street, Asheville, NC 28801.
The on-line register is available at GroceFuneralHome.com where service arrangements will be announced as soon as they become available.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.