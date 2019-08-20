|
|
Jack Buckner
Burnsville - Jack Buckner, 86, of the Swiss Community, passed away peacefully at his home Sunday, August 18, 2019, surrounded by his family. A native of Yancey County, he was a son of the late Jessie and Pearl Fender Buckner. He was also preceded in death by brothers: Tommy and Johnny Buckner; and, a sister: Doris Buckner. Jack was a US Army Veteran. He retired from the Yancey County School system after 30 years of service, and while at Cane River he was the baseball coach. After retirement he operated Buckner Cabinet Shop.
Surviving are his wife of 57 years: Barbara Ball Buckner; children: Sherry Buckner of Burnsville, Jackie Buckner of Burnsville, Melinda Splain of Weaverville and Chris Buckner of Burnsville; 2 grandsons: Cody and Matt Splain; 2 brothers: Hugh and Donald Buckner; and, sister: Iva Nell Buckner, all of Burnsville. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held at 1PM Wednesday in the Chapel of Holcombe Brothers Funeral Home. Rev. Denver Styles will officiate. Burial will follow in the Jessie Buckner Family Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8PM Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 20, 2019