Jack Daryl Talton
Jack Daryl Talton

Marshall - Jack Daryl Talton, age 74, of Lump Town Rd, passed away at his residence Monday, September 21, 2020. He is the son of the late Cleophas Clay and Ethel Gosnell Talton. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a daughter Crystal Talton; grandson, Joseph Middleton and brothers, Donnie, Roger, Verlin, Billy and Alvin Talton. Mr. Talton was a member of House of Prayer and a US Army Veteran. He retired from Moore & Son Excavating.

He is survived by his wife, Gay Shelton Talton; daughters, Emma Middleton (Doug), Sarah Talton and Parris Cairnes; sons, Daryl Talton (Amanda), Jackie Talton (Sarah) and Cley Talton (Holly); sisters, Linda Kay Wallin, Virginia Wallin and Darlene Talton; brothers, Joe and Jerry Talton; grandchildren, Jacob, Jared and Michaela Middleton, Zach, Josh, Kimberly, Cheyenne, Gabriel, Gracious, Makenzie, Lily and Olivia Talton and Makenzie M and Jayden M ; great-grandchildren, Emily, Jayla, Taidan, Barret, Remy and Maverick.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00PM Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at House of Prayer. Reverend Mark Brown will officiate. Burial will follow in the Tilman Gosnell Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org








Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
(828) 680-9963
