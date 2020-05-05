|
Jack Dempsey Cothran
Spartanburg, SC - Jack Dempsey Cothran, 94, of Spartanburg SC, died on May 4th at his grandson's (Jason) home in Mocksville, NC. He was born on January 30, 1926 in Asheville, NC and was the son of the late George & Ada Cothran. He was preceded in death by one sister and five brothers; and is wife of 57 years, Mrs. Faye Cothran. He is survived by two daughters; Sandra Cade of Spartanburg, SC and Kathy Cothran, of Gaffney, SC; a son, David Cothran of Mocksville, NC; four grandchildren, Terri Johnson, Carl Cade, John Cade and Jason Cothran; and 2 great-grandchildren Davie Johnson and Megan Cade. He is also survived by his dear friend Judy Workman. Jack loved being outside and tending to his garden and other plants, always being followed by his beloved dog Chris. He was also very proud of his service in the United States Navy and is honored as a WWII veteran. He was a man of great talent and great knowledge. A private graveside service will be held at Avery's Creek Christian Cemetery near Asheville, NC with the Rev. Scott Rogers officiating. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local veteran's service.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 5 to May 7, 2020