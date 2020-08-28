Jack Howard Taylor



Leicester NC - Jack Howard Taylor , 76 of Leicester NC passed away Wednesday, August 26th at Care Partners Hospice after a brief battle with cancer. Born August 14th, 1944 to the Late Charles E. Taylor and Edith Madeline Taylor. He was preceded in death by his brother Bobby Taylor and his late wife Elizabeth. He is survived by his son Douglas Howard Taylor and his Life Partner Kymberly Hollander of Asheville; Sister Betty McCulloch of Asheville; Brother Charles Taylor and his wife Carolyn of Asheville; David Taylor and his wife Terry of Asheville. Jack also leaves behind his beloved Life Partner of 30 years Nadine Waldrop of Leicester and her Daughter Michelle and husband Scottie and their daughter Stevi Raines.



Jack graduated from Clyde a Erwin High School and was a great athlete and excelled at basketball. After High School Jack spent 25 years protecting and serving the Asheville Community as Captain of the Asheville Fire Department where he retired. After his retirement, Jack enjoyed spending his days out at Asheville Municipal Golf Course (Muni) playing golf 2 or 3 times a weeks and also playing cards with friends in the clubhouse. As per Jacks request, his wishes were to be cremated with no funeral service. The Family will hold a "Celebration of Life" fellowship at a future date.









