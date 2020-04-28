|
Jack Irvin Sherdan
Weaverville - On April 25, 2020, Jack Irvin Sherdan passed away peacefully and honorably.
Born August 3rd 1947 in Burbank, a small suburb of Chicago IL, Jack was the eldest son of Gloria and Irving Sherdan.
As an adolescent youth, he discovered his love for sports and quickly excelled in both baseball and wrestling and was recruited by several colleges.
Upon graduating from Reavis High School, Jack's love for his country outweighed his desire to pursue athletics, and he enlisted in the U.S. Navy.
Jack proudly and honorably fought in the Vietnam War during all four years of his service.
Jack was a loving father, proud grandfather and devoted husband.
Jack is survived by his wife Joan of 36 years, his daughter Nicole (Oostra), son Matthew, daughter Stacey (Webster), grandson Charles (Webster), granddaughter Karley (Webster), grandsons Remington (Oostra) and Jax (Oostra).
Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Road is assisting the family and the online memorial is available at grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020