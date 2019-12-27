|
Jack Kirkland
Marshall - Jack Kirkland, 73, of Marshall, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, December 21, 2019.
Jack was born July 29, 1946, in Fort Myers, Florida, to his late parents, Jasper and Minnie Harrison Kirkland. He was devoted and fiercely loved his wife and children. He was a sergeant in the U.S. Air Force and proudly served his country during the Vietnam War. For over 25 years, he owned a successful gift shop, Legacies, in Biltmore Village. He never met a stranger and enjoyed banter with everyone he encountered.
He enjoyed wood carving, working in his barn, fishing, and trips to the beach.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph Kirkland and sister, Barbara Kirkland.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 53 years, Wendy Lieberman Kirkland; three children - Kim Bellofatto and her husband Steve, Leslie Jackson and her husband Chris, and Patrick Kirkland; grandchildren - Nicholas Bellofatto and his wife Amanda, Madeleine Bellofatto, Trace Kirkland, Lauren Kirkland, Kobe Jackson, Patrick Kirkland, Jr., and Preston Kirkland; great grandchildren - Elijah Burgess and Sylvia Bellofatto; brothers - J.C. Kirkland and his wife Sandy and Jerry Kirkland, as well as a large extended family.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Madison Funeral Services.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 1:00 PM prior to the service at the funeral home.
Condolences can be made to the family online at www.MadisonFH.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019