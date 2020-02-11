|
Jack Loran Mitchell
Jack Loran Mitchell entered into his Heavenly Home, on February 10, 2020.
He was a native of Little Rock, Ark., and came to Barnardsville, NC in 1995, to help his sisters in their family care home business.
He was born December 8, 1936, to the late, Louie and Myrtle Mitchell, in Sheridan, Ark.
He was a veteran of the Armed Forces. He resided in Maryland and worked for Safeway Stores for a number of years, and later worked for Burns Security at A T & T, Little Rock, Ark. He loved to work in the yard, whether it be gardening or Landscaping. He also enjoyed Carpentry projects. He also had a special place in his heart for Dogs. Samantha, Smoky, and Maggie.
He is preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, and two brothers.
Jack is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Judy Clinton Mitchell, two brothers, Paul Mitchell, Sr. (Denise) of Bryant, Ark. And Dwight Mitchell (Mary Lou) of Conway, Ark. and Sister-in-law, Tressie Mitchell, of Benton, Ark, and numerous Nephews, and Nieces, and a host of Cousins, that will miss him dearly.
A special thank you to the staff at Care Partners Hospice, and the John Keever Solace Center, for making these last 5 months comfortable for him. Also, special thanks to his Niece, Anne Dillingham, who helped with his care.
Honoring his wishes, he did not want a Funeral. There will be a small Grave Side Rites Service, at Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family requests no flowers but would rather you send donations in Jacks Memory to WNC Bridge Foundation: You're Special Fund, PO Box 1315, Arden, NC 28704.
Condolences can be made to the family at www.ashevilleareaalternative.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020