Services
Asheville Area Alternative
702 Riverside Drive
Asheville, NC 28801
828-258-8274
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Mitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Loran Mitchell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack Loran Mitchell Obituary
Jack Loran Mitchell

Jack Loran Mitchell entered into his Heavenly Home, on February 10, 2020.

He was a native of Little Rock, Ark., and came to Barnardsville, NC in 1995, to help his sisters in their family care home business.

He was born December 8, 1936, to the late, Louie and Myrtle Mitchell, in Sheridan, Ark.

He was a veteran of the Armed Forces. He resided in Maryland and worked for Safeway Stores for a number of years, and later worked for Burns Security at A T & T, Little Rock, Ark. He loved to work in the yard, whether it be gardening or Landscaping. He also enjoyed Carpentry projects. He also had a special place in his heart for Dogs. Samantha, Smoky, and Maggie.

He is preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, and two brothers.

Jack is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Judy Clinton Mitchell, two brothers, Paul Mitchell, Sr. (Denise) of Bryant, Ark. And Dwight Mitchell (Mary Lou) of Conway, Ark. and Sister-in-law, Tressie Mitchell, of Benton, Ark, and numerous Nephews, and Nieces, and a host of Cousins, that will miss him dearly.

A special thank you to the staff at Care Partners Hospice, and the John Keever Solace Center, for making these last 5 months comfortable for him. Also, special thanks to his Niece, Anne Dillingham, who helped with his care.

Honoring his wishes, he did not want a Funeral. There will be a small Grave Side Rites Service, at Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family requests no flowers but would rather you send donations in Jacks Memory to WNC Bridge Foundation: You're Special Fund, PO Box 1315, Arden, NC 28704.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.ashevilleareaalternative.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Asheville Area Alternative
Download Now