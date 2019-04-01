|
|
Jack M. Bowles
Skyland - Jack Mayer Bowles, 95, of Skyland and Orlando, FL passed away Friday, March 29, 2019, in the loving, compassionate care of "sweets" and other staff of section D at the NC State Veterans Home, Black Mountain.
Mr. Bowles was born in Buncombe Co. to the late W.R. Bowles and Bessie Mayer Bowles. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Sampson Bowles; three sisters, Fannie Davall, Mildred Cunliffe and Nancy Kaltenbach; and brother, William Drake Bowles.
Jack was a U.S. Navy Veteran. He was a Torpedoman's mate on the U.S.S. Thatcher DD-514 Destroyer from the time it was commissioned in 1943 in Maine until the time it was decommissioned in Seattle, WA in 1945.
He is survived by a sister, Lillian Bowles, of Skyland; brother, Charles Bowles and wife Evelyn, of Arden; three nieces and four nephews.
A graveside service is scheduled for Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Calvary Episcopal Churchyard in Fletcher.
An online memorial guest register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 1, 2019