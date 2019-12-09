Services
Jack Owen Day

Asheville - Jack Owen Day was born on November 7, 2015. He passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, December 7, 2019, surrounded by his loving family in his parents' arms.

His entrance into this world was not easy: it was discovered early on that Jack had suffered a severe hypoxic brain injury in utero. This diagnosis led to many complex medical issues during his four years on this earth. Despite these challenges, a decision was made by his family to help Jack live his best life. They went on hikes, they went to the beach, they went on picnics in our beautiful mountains, they visited family and friends, and did their best to make everyday count.

Jack loved his dogs Charlie and Nash, all of his family and friends, but most of all he loved to snuggle with his mommy and daddy and be smothered in kisses. Jack was resilient and courageous. He was the sweetest boy who was full of unconditional love. He taught everyone who met him a beautiful lesson about love and life. His parents, Nathan and Abby Day, will continue to live their lives making everyday count but a huge part of their hearts will always be missing.

A celebration of Jack's life will be held on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at the Asheville Jewish Community Center.

Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
