Jack Pard McIntosh
1928 - 2020
Jack Pard McIntosh

Asheville - Jack Pard McIntosh, 91, of Asheville, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020.

A native of Yancey Co., Jack was a son of the late James and Nancy Leadford McIntosh. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Helen McIntosh, son, Terry Jack McIntosh, 4 sisters and a brother.

Mr. McIntosh retired 1st Sgt. for the U.S. Army, after 22 years of service, having served in Korea and Vietnam. He owned a service station on Merrimon Avenue and also Allied Wheel Alignment. He was a charter member of Freedom Baptist Church.

He is survived by sisters-in-law Irene Gosnell (Bob), Joann McIntosh, Shirley Rymer and Carolyn Sharpe; "adopted grandchildren" Tucker and Kamryn Kuykendall, and Hunter and Peyton Duckett; and numerous nieces and nephew whom he dearly loved.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 1, at Freedom Baptist Church, with the Rev. Dr. Keith Hutchinson officiating. Interment will follow at Pisgah View Memorial Park.

Mr. McIntosh will lie in state one hour prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mission Fund at Freedom Baptist Church, 50 Rice Rd., Asheville, NC 28806.

The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.








Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
