Jack R. Bagwell
Jack R. Bagwell passed away on Jan. 1, 2020 after celebrating his 103rd birthday surrounded by family and friends. Jack was born in Fletcher in 1916 and grew up in Fairview, NC. He graduated from Fairview High School, attended Brevard College and graduated from Wake Forest University and the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary (Louisville, Kentucky).
Jack pastored churches in WNC- Starnes Cove and Mt. Carmel Baptist and First Baptist in High Shoals, N.C. In 1955, Jack went to work for the NC Baptist Convention in the Sunday School Dept. and then became the Church Building Planning Director in Raleigh (1961-1965). The family then moved to Nashville, Tenn. where Jack worked as a Church Architecture Consultant for the Baptist Sunday School Board (1965-1982). Jack returned to North Carolina after retiring to live on Lake Norman in Mooresville, NC and later returned home to the place he loved, Asheville.
Jack's beloved wife, Gloria Griffin, died in May of 2019 after 73 years of marriage. Jack's father, Tom Bagwell and mother, Grace Spivey, of Fairview are deceased. Jack's surviving sisters are Lou Hager and Bertha Dellinger. His brother Dan and sisters Eldeva Merrill, Lillie Mae Bagwell, Ramona Mercer and daughter, Linda Dawn Bagwell are deceased. Jack is survived by daughters Beth Bagwell Pappas and Anna Bagwell Arnold, grandson, Jake Arnold, granddaughter Jeana Arnold Bush and great granddaughters Olivia and Lucy Bush.
The family expresses their gratitude to the staff and residents of Brooks-Howell Home for the excellent care and love given to Jack.
The memorial service for Jack will be held in the Chapel at First Baptist Church Asheville on Saturday, Jan. 11th at 11 AM (5 Oak Street).
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020