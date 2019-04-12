|
|
Jack Siebert
Asheville - Jack Lee Siebert, 59, of Asheville passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at his home. Born March 8, 1960 in West Covina, CA, he was a son of the late Richard and Jackie Siebert. He enjoyed restoring classic cars and spending time with his grandchildren. Surviving are his children, Matthew James Siebert and Bethany Leigh Siebert both of Asheville; grandchildren, Noah Siebert and Sawyer Jackson Siebert; and 7 siblings. A celebration of his life will be held at Penland Family Funeral Home In Swannanoa, NC on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 1 o'clock pm.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.AshevilleMortuaryServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 12, 2019