Jack Wesley Trexler, Sr.
Candler - Jack Wesley Trexler, Sr., 97, went to be with the Lord on Monday, August 3, 2020 at his residence.
A native and lifelong resident of Buncombe County, he worked for Southern Railroad for 43 years. He was a longtime member of Westwood Baptist Church and was a US Army WWII veteran.
Mr. Trexler was a son of the late Adam and Bessie McFee Trexler. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Betty Orr Trexler, who passed away on April 14, 2002; son, Joel Eugene Trexler; sisters: Legia McPherson, Nell Morisetti, Mary Wilson, Rose Davis, and Betty McCall; brothers: Buck Trexler, Ernest Trexler, Howard Trexler, Harold Trexler, Roby Trexler, Ted Trexler; and a great-grandchild.
He is survived by his children: Sandra Trexler Levi of Candler and Jack Wesley Trexler, Jr., of Kingsport, TN; grandchildren: Scott Trexler, Kelly Trexler, Gerald Dugan Levi, Jr., Jon Wesley Levi, Jason Edward Levi, Jay Michael Trexler, and Sam Wesley Trexler; 8 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-granddaughter, and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2 PM on Friday, August 7, 2020, in the chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home with his great-grandson, Rev. Cameron Levi and nephew, Rev. John Orr officiating. Burial will follow at Green Hills Cemetery with military honors provided by the N.C. National Guard Honor Guard.
The family will receive friends from 6 till 8 PM on Thursday at the funeral home.
