Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Sardis United Methodist Church
Jackie Lamar Banks Obituary
Jackie Lamar Banks

Jackie Lamar Banks, 58, died after a long illness on January 2, 2020.

He was a lifelong truck driver.

Predeceased by his mother, Janet Harper Banks, he is survived by his father, Jackie Edward Banks and his wife, Judy; his daughter Mandy Banks; and his four grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 o'clock the morning of Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Sardis United Methodist Church. Pastor Jody Halstead will officiate, and the family will receive friends following the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sardis United Methodist Church.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020
