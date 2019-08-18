|
|
Jackie Ray Wheeler
Black Mountain - Jackie Ray Wheeler, 70, of Black Mountain, passed away August 16, 2019 at Mission Hospital.
Jackie was born June 2, 1949 to Jack and Ruth Carswell Wheeler.
He is survived by his wife, Vickey Bryant Wheeler; sons, Jeffrey (Stacy), Kenneth (Tammy), and Todd (Wendy); grandchildren, Rebecca, Scotty, Katelyn, and Colin Wheeler; great grandson, Mack Smith; brother, Earl Wheeler (Christine) of Jackson, MI; and sister, Gail Frierich (Glenn) of Black Mountain.
The family will receive friends Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00pm at Harwood Home for Funerals.
A Celebration of Life Service and burial will be Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 2:00pm at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Harwood Home for Funerals is assisting the family. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 18, 2019