Jackie Robinson'
Leicester - Jackie Gerald Robinson, 64, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Mission Hospitals - Memorial Campus.
A native and lifelong resident of Buncombe County, he was the son of Emma Lou Brookshire Robinson and the late Jack Gentry. He was also preceded in death by a son, Alex Jackson Robinson who passed away in 2011. He was a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church and was employed with Alpha Omega Transportation. Jackie was an avid Carolina basketball fan and enjoyed golfing and NASCAR.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of 30 years, Gayle Young Robinson; his children, Cody Robinson and wife, Rebekah, Jason Dimsdale, Kristi Lytle and husband, Dion, Stacey Polk, Eric Dimsdale and wife, Trish; a brother, Gene Robinson and wife, Jane, of Weaverville; and grandchildren, Alex Jackson Robinson, Noland, Peyton, Carson, Nicky, Kendrick, Alisa, and Hannah Peyton
Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Zion Hill Baptist Church with the Reverend Bobby Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Zion Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. prior to the service at the church.
The care of Mr. Robinson has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 28, 2019