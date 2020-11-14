1/1
Jackie Shelton
1962 - 2020
Jackie Shelton

WEAVERVILLE - Jackie Shelton, age 58, of Weaverville died Friday, November 13, 2020.

Jackie was born October 31, 1962 in Evanston, Illinois. He was owner of JP Shelton Electric and a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force, where he served for six years. Jackie was a member of Piney Mountain Baptist Church. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He is son of Shelby Jones Shelton of Weaverville and the late Ray Shelton. In addition to his father he was preceded in death by his brother, Dennis Ray Shelton.

Surviving in addition to his mother are his wife of 37 years, Jennifer Merrill Shelton; sons, Patrick Shelton and wife Logan and Austin Shelton and Jaclyn; and the love of his life, grandson Paxton R. Shelton; brother, Kenny W. Shelton and special cousins, Pat Burnette and Bob Perry.

His graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 17, 2020 in Piney Mountain Baptist Church Cemetery. There is no restriction for number of people gathered for the graveside. Reverend Steve Freeman will officiate.

The family will greet friends from 12:15 to 1:45 p.m. Tuesday at Piney Mountain Baptist Church prior to the graveside. There is a limit of 25 people gathered at one time for the visitation.

Per the NC Governor, masks are required in all public buildings.

West Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Jackie's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
12:15 - 01:45 PM
Piney Mountain Baptist Church
NOV
17
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Piney Mountain Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
(828) 645-3011
