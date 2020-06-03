Jacqueline "Jacque" Lyda Davis
Weaverville - Jacqueline "Jacque" Lyda Davis, age 81, of Weaverville, died Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Aston Park Health Care.
Mrs. Davis was born September 20, 1938 in Buncombe County, to the late Ernest C. and Pauline Ashley Lyda. Jacque was a graduate of Lee Edwards High School and Blanton's Business College. She was employed at the Weaverville and Woodfin Water Dept. for many years, and retired from the Buncombe County Sheriff's Dept. in 2000. Jacque was a member of First Baptist Church Weaverville and attended the Buncombe County meal site. She loved visiting with friends and family, traveling, ceramics and crocheting. She made 100+ shawls that she lovingly gave away. She never met a stranger and made friends easily.
In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her first husband, Dewey Revis; second husband, Johnny Davis; and brother, Robert Ashley Lyda.
Surviving are her brother, William E. Lyda and wife Patty; several nieces, nephews and many friends.
Her graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020 in West Memorial Park, Weaverville. Doctor Jim McCoy and Doctor Stuart Lamkin will officiate.
Special thanks to Aston Park Health Care Staff for all the love and care during her time there. We wish to especially thank the 500 hall who were like her second family.
Those desiring to make a memorial contribution are encouraged to consider: Aston Park Health Care "Staff Appreciation Fund", 580 Brevard Road, Asheville, NC 28806, or First Baptist Church Weaverville, PO Box 547, Weaverville, NC 28787.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. Davis' obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.