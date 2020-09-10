1/1
James Alan "Jim" Christian
1945 - 2020
James "Jim" Alan Christian

Asheville - James "Jim" Alan Christian, 75, of Asheville, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Mission Hospital.

Born in Dayton, OH, he was the husband of the late Maureen (Dufries) Christian, and the son of the late Leonard Henry and Katherine Marie (Thompson) Christian. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Michael.

Jim was a member of St. Eugene Catholic Church, Asheville.

He was a graduate of Belmont Abby College in North Carolina, and received his Master's from Georgia Tech. He stayed close to his fraternity brothers all his life. Jim was heavily involved in the Asheville Rotary, ABCCM, and Sisters of Mercy. He was a loving husband, father, brother, and papa.

He is survived by a son, Kevin Christian (Renee Laws Christian) of Barnardsville; a daughter, Kaitlin Christian of Baltimore, MD; 2 granddaughters: Kaylee and Khloe Christian of Barnardsville; a brother, Don Christian (Nancy) of Topeka, KS; a sister, Linda Klimek (Bob) of Golden, CO; and a sister-in-law, Jeanette Christian, of Topeka.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM Monday, September 14, 2020 at St. Eugene Catholic Church, 72 Culvern St., Asheville, NC 28804 with Rev. Patrick Cayhill officiating. Burial will follow in Lewis Memorial Park. Jim will lie in repose from 4:00 PM Friday until 11 AM Monday at Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian, where friends may view and sign the register book. At other times, the family will receive friends at their home. Masks are required at the funeral home and the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church at the address above, or to ABCCM online at www.abccm.org/givenow1.

To place a condolence online, please visit www.grocefuneralhome.com.

Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
