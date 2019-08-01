Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
1934 - 2019
Candler - James "Jim" Doyle Allison, 84, of Candler, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.

Jim was born August 5, 1934 in Jackson County. He was the son of the late Frank and Jesse Allison. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Sandy Ramsey, three brothers, and four sisters.

Jim is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Ilene Allison; granddaughter, Jenny Paitsel (David); grandson, Paul Roberts (Leah); great-grandsons, Brody Paitsel and Luke Roberts; two brothers; and one sister.

Jim moved to Candler in 1973 after retiring from the Air Force. He then went on to work for Apple Tree Chevrolet, Fletcher Chevrolet, and Larry Tweed Homes. He loved the Carolina Tar Heels and golf.

Jim was a member of Good News Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon.

The funeral service for Mr. Allison will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home. The Reverend Steve Smith will officiate. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

His family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 1, 2019
