James & Retha SluderAsheville - James S. Sluder, 92, passed away on May 12, 2020. His wife, Euretha "Retha" Coffey Sluder, 89, passed away six weeks later on June 25, 2020.Family and close friends are invited to attend a joint memorial service at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020, in the Chapel at Groce Funeral Home at 1401 Patton Avenue in Asheville. Pastor David Graham will officiate. A mask or face covering is required and ample space for social distancing is provided.A private inurnment of their ashes will take place at Green Hills Cemetery.