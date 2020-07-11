1/1
James and Retha Sluder
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James & Retha Sluder

Asheville - James S. Sluder, 92, passed away on May 12, 2020. His wife, Euretha "Retha" Coffey Sluder, 89, passed away six weeks later on June 25, 2020.

Family and close friends are invited to attend a joint memorial service at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020, in the Chapel at Groce Funeral Home at 1401 Patton Avenue in Asheville. Pastor David Graham will officiate. A mask or face covering is required and ample space for social distancing is provided.

A private inurnment of their ashes will take place at Green Hills Cemetery.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jul. 11 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Groce Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved