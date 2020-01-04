Services
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
(828) 645-3011
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
2:30 PM
Ashelawn Gardens of Memory
901 Aiken Rd
Asheville, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James England
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Anthony "Big A" England


1959 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Anthony "Big A" England Obituary
James Anthony "Big A" England

Weaverville - James Anthony "Big A" England, age 60, of Weaverville, died Friday, January 3, 2020.

Anthony was born February 7, 1959 in Buncombe County to Eva Wallen England and the late James "Jim" England. He was a 1977 graduate of North Buncombe High School and AB-Tech. After 30 years, "Big A" retired from MSD in Asheville. Until ill health he enjoyed many friends and riding his Harley and Honda motorcycles. He was a former member of First Baptist Church, Weaverville and a current member of Rays Chapel Freewill Baptist Church where he attended until becoming disabled.

In addition to his father Anthony was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. Dewey Wallen and Mr. & Mrs. Dewey England; sister-in-law, Sherri England and favorite aunt, Vera Smith.

Surviving in addition to his mother are his brother, Jonathan England and wife Kim; sister, Maria Burnette and husband Joel; nephew, Bryson McMahan; step-nieces and nephews; and special cousin, Richard Smith and wife Jennifer.

His graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Monday, January 6, 2020 in Ashelawn Gardens of Memory, 901 Aiken Rd., Asheville. Reverend Eric Sams will officiate.

The family will greet friends between 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m., Sunday, January 5, 2020 at West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Anthony's memory may be made to Rays Chapel FWB Church, c/o 22 Narrow Way, Weaverville, NC 28787.

At other times the family will be at the residence.

For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Anthony's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -