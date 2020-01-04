|
|
James Anthony "Big A" England
Weaverville - James Anthony "Big A" England, age 60, of Weaverville, died Friday, January 3, 2020.
Anthony was born February 7, 1959 in Buncombe County to Eva Wallen England and the late James "Jim" England. He was a 1977 graduate of North Buncombe High School and AB-Tech. After 30 years, "Big A" retired from MSD in Asheville. Until ill health he enjoyed many friends and riding his Harley and Honda motorcycles. He was a former member of First Baptist Church, Weaverville and a current member of Rays Chapel Freewill Baptist Church where he attended until becoming disabled.
In addition to his father Anthony was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. Dewey Wallen and Mr. & Mrs. Dewey England; sister-in-law, Sherri England and favorite aunt, Vera Smith.
Surviving in addition to his mother are his brother, Jonathan England and wife Kim; sister, Maria Burnette and husband Joel; nephew, Bryson McMahan; step-nieces and nephews; and special cousin, Richard Smith and wife Jennifer.
His graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Monday, January 6, 2020 in Ashelawn Gardens of Memory, 901 Aiken Rd., Asheville. Reverend Eric Sams will officiate.
The family will greet friends between 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m., Sunday, January 5, 2020 at West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Anthony's memory may be made to Rays Chapel FWB Church, c/o 22 Narrow Way, Weaverville, NC 28787.
At other times the family will be at the residence.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Anthony's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020