|
|
James B. Conley
Candler - James B. Conley, 90, of Candler, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Mission Hospital.
A native of Swain Co., NC, James was a son of the late James Burt Conley and Lily Parham Conley. He was also preceded in death by his son, Michael Conley.
Mr. Conley worked for Dave Steel, and was of the baptist faith.
Surviving are his wife, Lula Marie Sales Conley; daughters, Sherry Bay (Dennis) and Gail Morris (Michael); 6 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services for Mr. Conley will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 19, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Friday at Groce Funeral Home, Patton Avenue.
The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 19, 2019