Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
James Barney "Jim" Lovingood


1931 - 2020
James Barney "Jim" Lovingood Obituary
James Barney "Jim" Lovingood

Candler - James Barney "Jim" Lovingood, 88, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at his residence.

An Asheville native, Jim was a son of the late Owen and Lois Coffey Lovingood. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Jack, Joe Harold, and Tommy Lovingood (Annette), and his niece, Linda Rice.

Mr. Lovingood proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. Later in life, he retired from American Enka. He was a lifetime member of Edgewood Baptist Church, serving as Deacon Emeritus.

He is survived by his wife, Clara Gosnell Lovingood; sister-in-law, Annette Lovingood; nieces, Darla Latham and husband Gary, Debbie Tucker and husband Tim, Schell Rice and husband Denny, Paige Wright, Rene Radford, and Karen Babb and husband Raymond; nephews, Jack Lovingood, David Lovingood, Eddie Stepp, and Lee Stepp and wife Paula; and while not related by blood, Stan Carter, who was always family to James.

The family will receive friends at a celebration of life service at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park Chapel on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with interment to follow immediately at the graveside.

Groce Funeral Home on Patton Ave. is assisting the family. The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020
