Wells Funeral Homes
296 West Main Street
Waynesville, NC 28786
(828) 456-3535
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wells Funeral Homes
296 West Main Street
Waynesville, NC 28786
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Wells Funeral Homes
296 West Main Street
Waynesville, NC 28786
James Boone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James "Jim" Boone


1924 - 2019
James "Jim" Boone Obituary
James "Jim" Boone

Waynesville - James "Jim" Kerr Boone, age 94, a resident of Francis Cove Community, Waynesville, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Haywood Regional Medical Center.

A native of Haywood County, he was the son of the late Roberts H. and Maria Crymes Boone. He was preceded in death by his wives, Sara Margaret James Boone and Mildred Rogers Burrell Boone; a sister, Mary Joanne Boone Byrd, and husband, Sam; brothers, Joseph L. Boone, and wife, Bertha, Allen Boone, and William "Bill" Martin Boone, and wife, Quinn; and stepson, Gary Burrell.

Jim was a graduate of the Waynesville Public Schools. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II on the USS Quincy and saw action in the European and Pacific theaters. He attended Emory and Henry College and graduated from North Carolina State University in 1950 with a BS degree in engineering. He retired in 1984 from Newport News (VA) Shipbuilding and Dry Dock Company after 32 years of service. He was a member of Hazelwood Baptist Church and was an avid golfer.

Jim is survived by a daughter, Barbara Kathryn (Kathy) Boone Elliott and husband, Jim, of Richmond, VT; sons, Kenneth Roger Boone and wife, Sokana, Lakewood, WA and David James Boone and wife, Peggy, Newport News, VA; stepchildren, Teresa Herrin and husband, David, of Asheville and Danny Burrell and wife, Mary, of Candler; grandchildren, Deborah Sokana Boone and Sara Margaret Boone Orpilla and husband, Mitchell, Lakewood, WA, David Jordan Boone and Lindsay Michelle Boone, Newport News, VA; and five step-grandchildren; sisters, Eugenia Boone Jeter, and husband, Jim, of Asheville, Sara Boone Martin, of Waynesville, Ruth Helen Boone Noland and husband Bill, of Waynesville and Linda Boone Garrett, Clinton, MS; sister-in-law, Betty Ann Noland Boone, widow of Allen Boone, Waynesville, NC.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019 in the Waynesville chapel of Wells Funeral Home on Main Street, Waynesville, NC with Reverend Tim Lolley officiating. Graveside services will follow at Green Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hazelwood Baptist Church, 265 Hazelwood Avenue, Waynesville, NC 28786.

The care of Jim has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 25, 2019
