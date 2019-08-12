Services
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
(828) 680-9963
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
3:00 PM
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
James Brown

James Brown Obituary
James Brown

Mars Hill - James Dedrick Brown, 79, of Mars Hill, passed away August 10, 2019. He was the son of the late James Walter Brown and Anna Mae Roberts Brown. Dedrick served as Sheriff of Madison County from 1986 to 1998 and was a 32nd degree Mason.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon Chandler Brown; daughters, Tina Brown-Hernandez (Gary), Tammy Brown, and Tara Brown Shelton (Bryan); grandchildren, Derek Hernandez, Hannah Burnett, Sarah Shelton, and Brianna Shelton; and cousin, Carolyn Sharpe.

A funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service with Reverend Dennis Anderson, Reverend Dennis Shepard, and Brother Eddie Fox officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00-3:00 PM prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 12, 2019
