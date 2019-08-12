|
|
James Brown
Mars Hill - James Dedrick Brown, 79, of Mars Hill, passed away August 10, 2019. He was the son of the late James Walter Brown and Anna Mae Roberts Brown. Dedrick served as Sheriff of Madison County from 1986 to 1998 and was a 32nd degree Mason.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Chandler Brown; daughters, Tina Brown-Hernandez (Gary), Tammy Brown, and Tara Brown Shelton (Bryan); grandchildren, Derek Hernandez, Hannah Burnett, Sarah Shelton, and Brianna Shelton; and cousin, Carolyn Sharpe.
A funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service with Reverend Dennis Anderson, Reverend Dennis Shepard, and Brother Eddie Fox officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00-3:00 PM prior to the service.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 12, 2019