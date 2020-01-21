Services
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
2:00 PM
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
Arden - James C. Crowder, 85, of Arden, died Monday, January 20, 2020 at Givens Health Center, Asheville.

Born in Haywood County, he was the husband of Marie (Arledge) Crowder of Arden, and the son of the late Floyd A. and Pearl (Clark) Crowder. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Charles, and a grandson, Eric.

James was a member of West Asheville Baptist Church.

In addition to his wife of 67 years, he is survived by a son, Jim (Kathy) and a daughter, Carolyn Smith (David); 5 grandchildren: Jason, Courtney, Tommy, J.J., and Kelly; and 6 great-grandchildren.

A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian with Dr. Stan Welch and Rev. Dennis Thurman officiating. Friends will be received at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Mt. Gilead Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to online at .

To place a condolence online, please visit www.grocefuneralhome.com.

Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020
