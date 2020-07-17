Dr. James C. StevensAsheville - Avid outdoorsman and compassionate surgeon, Dr. James C. Stevens (Jimmy) died on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Solace Center. The family is indebted to the Staff of Solace Center who cared for Dr. Stevens. Jimmy and his wife of 36 years, Karen Alvord Stevens, moved to Asheville from North Wilkesboro in 1984. Recruited to Wilkes General Hospital within 10 minutes of meeting the late Dr. John Bennett, Jimmy practiced medicine in North Wilkesboro for six years before moving to Asheville. John's wife, Charlotte, longtime friend and traveling companion of the Stevens' said that her husband, John "was always such an excellent judge of character." Upon moving to Asheville, drawn here by the rivers and trails, the Stevens' settled on Beaucatcher Mountain so that Jimmy could cross country ski down to Mission Hospital in the winter, if the need arose. Dr. Stevens opened his practice in 1984 and spent the next 30 years caring for people across WNC who came to Asheville for healing. Jimmy was raised in Birmingham, AL and was the only child of Rosemary Burkland and James Stinson Stevens. Jimmy's mother moved to Asheville in 1985 to be closer to her son and to spend time on the many beautiful golf courses in the area. Jimmy leaves behind many sweet handwritten notes to his dedicated wife, Karen, one of which reads, "This is the way I like being most...together." Parents to three gregarious golden retrievers through the years, Rambo #1, Rambo #2 and most recently Miss Beatrice, Jimmy exhibited the best qualities of humanity: compassion, respect for the environment, generosity. The family is grateful to Morris Funeral and Cremation Care for caring for the body. Jimmy was a huge supporter of Shin Dig on the Green, so a "Shin Dig" in his honor will be held at a later date. Dr. Stevens is survived by: his wife, Karen Alvord Stevens; his in-laws Rev. Alec Alvord and Dot Alvord; sister-in-law, Rev. Veranita Alvord, her husband Rev. Joe Tarpley, niece Olivia and nephew Ivan; brother-in-law Lex Alvord, his wife Tanya, niece Megan and nephew Joshua. Memorials may be sent to Manna Food Bank or Morehead United Methodist Church (3214 Horse Pen Creek Rd. Greensboro, NC 27410), where Dr. Stevens' sister-in-law, Rev. Veranita Alvord is Pastor.