James Calvin Wilson
James Calvin Wilson

Asheville - James Calvin Wilson, born on July 7, 1926, passed peacefully on August 10, 2020, at the North Carolina State Veterans Retirement Home, in Black Mountain.

A U.S. Navy veteran of World War II, he proudly served in the Pacific Theatre on LST1047 from 1944 to 1946. After returning home to Asheville, he began his 45-year career as a successful Retail Merchant spanning from Boston, New York, Washington, D.C. and Florida.

He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Beverly Fleming Wilson; daughters, Deborah Hannan, Carol O'Donnell, and Penny Lewis; nine grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.

His son, William Lee Wilson, passed on July 24, 2020 from COVID-19. The immediate family will celebrate the lives of both Jim and Lee at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Groce Funeral Home on Patton Ave.

The Wilson Family would like to thank the nurses, CNAs and the Angels of Mercy who cared for him the past two years.

The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.








Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
