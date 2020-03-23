|
|
James "Jamey" Christopher Vess
Black Mountain - James "Jamey" Christopher Vess, 49, of Black Mountain, NC went home to be with the Lord on March 21, 2020. He fought his battle with cancer to the end with dignity and determination never losing hope. He will be remembered as a generous, soft spoken gentleman who put others first always willing to lend a helping hand. Thought of by many as being 'as good as they come', he was a true blessing to anyone who met him.
The oldest son of James and Brenda Vess Sr., Jamey was born on May 7, 1970. He was a lifelong resident of Black Mountain, NC where he resided with his beloved wife, Terry Vess. Married for 14 years, she cared for him with compassion providing a constant source of strength over the past year.
From an early age, he worked alongside his dad where he ultimately took over the family business, Vess Grading. If he wasn't at work moving mountains, you'd find him living the 'lake-life', in a tree stand or catching a ballgame. His son and him shared a mutual love for all sports especially Carolina basketball.
He is survived by his son, Jacob Vess; brother, James Vess, Jr.; sisters, Jennifer Jackson (Shawn) and Rebecca Wells; stepsons, Jordan and William Dicus; nephews, Justin, Peyton, Tate and Marcus; nieces, Amanda, Brittni, and Camille; and six grandchildren. He also leaves behind many lifetime friends including Danny Kilby and Jeff Hudgins while joining Jay Gregory and Butch Stamey in Heaven.
The family will hold a private service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Esophageal Cancer Awareness Association at ecaware.org/give/donate/.
Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremations Services is assisting the family. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020