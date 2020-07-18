James Clyde Elliott, Jr., D.D.S.
Asheville - James Clyde Elliott, Jr., 78, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020. A native of Asheville, he was the son of the late James Clyde Elliott, Sr. and Eva Armstrong Elliott.
Dr. Elliott served in his general dental practice in Asheville from 1970 until his retirement in 2018. He truly loved his profession for all those years. He was a graduate of UNC-Chapel Hill ('63) and UNC School of Dentistry ('68), serving as the Senior Class President. Dr. Elliott served in the US Army Dental Corps where he received accommodations for establishing a Department of Pedodontics. He was active in local, state and national dental societies. He contributed to his profession having been President of the North Carolina Dental Society and the North Carolina Board of Dental Examiners. Dr. Elliott was a Fellow of the International College of Dentists; the American College of Dentists and the Academy of Dentistry International. He also received the Distinguished Service Award-Dental Alumni Association, UNC School of Dentistry. He was a former staff member and Chief of the Dental Section of Memorial Mission Hospital.
Jim was a member of Central United Methodist Church. He spent his free time gardening, growing orchids, working with stained glass, traveling, setting up his train collection around Christmas and enjoying time with his dogs. Jim loved hearing about his grandsons' activities and his face always lit up when his children and grandchildren arrived at his door.
Jim is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Anne Graham Elliott; two daughters, Sheila E. Parker and her husband, Joe, of Gainesville, VA and their sons, Joseph and William; and Shannon E. Kranyik and her husband, David, of Apex, NC and their son, Elliott, and is also survived by a brother, Gilbert M. Elliott and his wife, Joanne, of Asheville.
A graveside service is scheduled for 11:00 am Monday at Calvary Churchyard in Fletcher.
Dr. Elliott will lie in state at Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian from 9:00 am - 5:00 pm Sunday. Masks are required at the funeral home and requested at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Brother Wolf Animal Rescue, PO Box 8195, Asheville, NC 28814.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family and the online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com
