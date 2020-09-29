James D. Bevill
Asheville - James Duane Bevill, 85, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Bevill was born May 14, 1935, in Louisiana to the late Clyde and Gladys Dees Bevill. He was preceded in death by a step-son, Dale Robert Green who died February 15, 2020. He attended Nicholas State College and graduated from LSU.
He was a lifelong entrepreneur having owned an Exxon Station in Biltmore, served as manager of Kellwood, and owned and managed several mobile home parks and rental properties. He also loved his motorcycles and enjoyed cross country trips on his motorcycle as well as family vacations in their camper. He enjoyed hiking and was also a serious history buff, reading history books and watching the History Channel and trying to educate his children and grandchildren about the value of knowing history.
He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Cloe Bryson Bevill; step-daughter, Lynn Greene (Shane); step-son, Matthew Green; step-daughter-in-law, Tonya Green; step-grandchildren, Kasey Hollingsworth, Avery Hollingsworth, Karissa Green Connor (Cody) and Levi Green; step-great-grandchildren, Brixton Green and Lakelyn Connor; one sister, Jane Marie Talbot; children, Cindy Zima, Randy Bevill and Sandy Roberts (Joe); grandchildren, Meredith Null, Lauren Sams, Aaron Roberts and Garrett Roberts; and great-grandchildren, Arie Roberts, Liam Ottens and Abby Null.
A memorial service will be conducted by Pastor Allen Rash at 11:00 a.m. Saturday in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home. Because of NC regulations on social distancing, funerals in Groce chapels are limited to 50 and face coverings are required.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
