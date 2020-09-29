1/1
James D. Bevill
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James D. Bevill

Asheville - James Duane Bevill, 85, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020, at his home.

Mr. Bevill was born May 14, 1935, in Louisiana to the late Clyde and Gladys Dees Bevill. He was preceded in death by a step-son, Dale Robert Green who died February 15, 2020. He attended Nicholas State College and graduated from LSU.

He was a lifelong entrepreneur having owned an Exxon Station in Biltmore, served as manager of Kellwood, and owned and managed several mobile home parks and rental properties. He also loved his motorcycles and enjoyed cross country trips on his motorcycle as well as family vacations in their camper. He enjoyed hiking and was also a serious history buff, reading history books and watching the History Channel and trying to educate his children and grandchildren about the value of knowing history.

He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Cloe Bryson Bevill; step-daughter, Lynn Greene (Shane); step-son, Matthew Green; step-daughter-in-law, Tonya Green; step-grandchildren, Kasey Hollingsworth, Avery Hollingsworth, Karissa Green Connor (Cody) and Levi Green; step-great-grandchildren, Brixton Green and Lakelyn Connor; one sister, Jane Marie Talbot; children, Cindy Zima, Randy Bevill and Sandy Roberts (Joe); grandchildren, Meredith Null, Lauren Sams, Aaron Roberts and Garrett Roberts; and great-grandchildren, Arie Roberts, Liam Ottens and Abby Null.

A memorial service will be conducted by Pastor Allen Rash at 11:00 a.m. Saturday in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home. Because of NC regulations on social distancing, funerals in Groce chapels are limited to 50 and face coverings are required.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org).

The online register is available at GroceFuneralHome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Sep. 29 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Groce Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved