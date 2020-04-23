|
James David Biggs
James David "Peanut" Biggs, age 48, of the Shoal Creek Community, passed away on Wednesday, April, 22nd, 2020. A native of Yancey County, he was the son of J.D. and Nancy Black Biggs. Peanut loved to hunt, work on vehicles and make wooden vehicles. He was very artistic and could draw anything.
Surviving in addition to his parents, J.D. and Nancy are his sons: Jeffrey David Biggs, Jeremy Daniel Biggs and fiancée, Samantha Harwood, Tyler Lee Biggs and Kayson David Biggs; daughter, Haley Grace Biggs; grandchildren: Abigail Rose Biggs and Oliver Joe Biggs; his maternal grandmother who helped raised him and was like his mother, Ruth Black and best friends: David Robinson and Scott Webb. Several aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends also survive.
The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Monday, April 27th in the Chapel of Yancey Funeral Services. Following the visitation, the family will go in procession from the funeral home to the Dulaney Cemetery for a graveside service.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.yanceyfuneralservice.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020