1955 - 2020
James David Carver Jr. Obituary
James David Carver, Jr.

Fletcher - James David Carver, Jr., 64, of Fletcher, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

A native of Buncombe Co., David was the eldest son of the late James David Carver, Sr., and Rose Lee Brown Carver. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Ricky Carver.

David was an avid sportsman, enjoying hunting and fishing, and people loved his great storytelling. He was a family man with a compassionate heart, helping anyone in need. He was well loved and will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his wife, Sharon Carver; daughters, Tracey (Don), Stacey (Bobby) and Brook (Eric); son, Joshua (Melissa); grandchildren, Kye, Jesse, Rachel, Eric, Mason, Rylee and Cy; great-grandson, Hudson; sisters, Debbie, Connie, Tammy and Cindy; and brothers, Randy, Roger, Steve and Joe.

Private family graveside services will be held at Pisgah View Memorial Park.

The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020
