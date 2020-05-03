|
James Dennis Brooker
Weaverville - James Dennis Brooker, age 78, died Friday, April 24, 2020 at his home, "High Heaven" and is now in God's Heaven.
Mr. Brooker was born January 16, 1942 in Waynesboro, Va. to the late Paul and Alice Kay Brooker. He graduated from the University of Richmond where he was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity and was selected to Who's Who in American Colleges and Universities. After a career in insurance claims and retiring to Emerald Isle, NC, he was a resident of Buncombe County for the past 20 years.
Surviving are his wife of 54 years, Lena Epps Brooker; daughters, Lora Brooker and husband Tim Ristau of Durham and Lindsey Brooks and husband Andy and their sons, James and David of Yorktown, VA; brother, Bill Brooker and wife Margaret of Atlanta, GA; sister, Dana Mitchell of The Villages, FL and several nieces and nephews.
Jim was a man who enjoyed life, golf, tennis, laughter, and winters in Hilton Head, but most of all he loved his family and was grateful to God for the many blessings that were gifts of the Holy Creator of all that is good and beautiful.
A memorial service for his immediate family was held in the Weaverville United Methodist Church. Rev. Deval Mason officiated and Rev. Linda Kelly gave the Message of Faith, Hope and Love.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 100 Edgewood Rd., Asheville, NC 28804 or Weaverville United Methodist Church, The General Fund, P.O. Box 37, Weaverville, NC 28787.
For those who desire, condolences, may be offered to the family under Mr. Brooker's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 3, 2020