James Dodson "Jim" Morris Obituary
James Dodson "Jim" Morris

Black Mountain - James Dodson "Jim" Morris, 64, passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019, at the Charles George VA Medical Center Hospice.

Born in Troy, NC, Mr. Morris was the son of the late Monroe Dodson and Dorothy Shaw Morris. He was an Air Force veteran of the Vietnam era and was a former software engineering manager for I.B.M. and General Electric.

Jim was known as "Pepper Man Jim" for his love of hot peppers and for his talent for growing them.

He is survived by a daughter, Miranda Morris; a sister, Ruth Benedict, two grandchildren and a niece, Vicki Vowell Catalano.

He was preceded in death by sisters, Sue Frances Morris Vowell and Janet Anne Morris.

A celebration of his life will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 6, 2019, at the Warren Wilson College Chapel. Pastor Brian Ammons will officiate and military honors will be provided by the USAF Memorial Team.

A reception will follow the celebration of his life and private interment will be at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.

The on-line register is available at GroceFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 1, 2019
