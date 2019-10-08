|
|
James E. Hausley
Black Mountain - James E. Hausley, 59, of Black Mountain, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 5, 2019.
Mr. Hausley was born November 13, 1959 in McDowell County to the late Roy and Louise Davidson Hausley. He was a faithful member of Mill's Chapel Baptist church where he served as a Deacon, member of the Board of Trustees and male choir, and also served as church treasurer. He loved golf, motorcycles and fast cars. James was a trim engineer in the automotive industry for 40 years. He was a veteran of the US Army.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Angela Edmunds; and brother, Jerry Hausley.
James is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Beverly Hausley; daughters, Tempest Hausley-Burgin, Aaliyah Hausley, and Jacqueline Freeman; sister, Karen Brown; brother, Ronald Hausley (Virginia); and grandchildren, Jania Edmunds and Ja'Keyln Freeman.
A celebration of life service will be held Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 1:00pm at Mills Chapel Baptist Church. The family will receive friends on hour prior to the service at the church.
Burial will be Friday, October 11, 2019 at 10:00am at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Flowers are accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Mills Chapel Baptist Church, Youth Department, 328 Cragmont Road, Black Mountain, NC 28711.
Arrangements by Harwood Home for Funerals.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Oct. 8, 2019