James E. "Jim" Jones, Sr.
Marion - Mr. James E. "Jim" Jones, Sr., age 86, passed peacefully into his eternal home in Heaven, to be forever with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, May 24, 2019 at the Hospice House of Hospice of the Carolina Foothills in Forest City.
Born in Marion on June 13, 1932, Jim was a son of the late James Isaac Jones and Zanie Randolph Jones. He retired as a manager at Marion Manufacturing Co. following 49 years of dedicated service. He enjoyed his work there very much and was a valuable employee. A faithful member of the Marion Church of God, he served his Lord through his music ministry. As a gospel singer and musician, his musical talents brought great pleasure to many and undoubtedly helped win over many to the Lord. His love for his family, all of his family, was never in question and he was a dedicated family man who will be deeply missed. His first wife, Sylvia O'Dear Tanner, and a son, Ronnie Jones, preceded him in death.
Surviving are his beloved wife of 21 years, Iva "June" Ledford Jones; four children, James "Butch" Jones, Jr. and wife Susan of Lexington, Jerold Jones and wife Lena of Nebo, Lynn Jones of Nebo and Tammy Jones Bailey and husband Lloyd, Jr. of Celina, TX; a step-daughter, Sherry Whitson of Daytona Beach, FL; four grandchildren, Mark Jones, Reagan Bailey, Rylyn Bailey and Vanessa Wilson and husband Shane; and two great-grandchildren, Summer and Blake Wilson.
A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, May 28. 2019 at 11:00 AM in the chapel of Westmoreland Funeral Home in Marion with Rev. Bill Mitchell officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 AM prior to the service. Burial will follow in McDowell Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the at https://act.alz.org, or to the at https://donations.diabetes.org. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.westmorelandfuneralhome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 13, 2019