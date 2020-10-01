James E. King, Sr.
James Edward "Sonny" King Sr. was born August 4, 1938 in Asheville, North Carolina to the late Howard King Sr. and Ruth Machen-King. He was a member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church and the Esquire Club. He was a graduate of Stephens- Lee High School, Class of 1956. He was the owner of Shady Oak Drive Inn, Arden, NC and Southside Cab Company in Asheville. He also was employed by the Grove Park Inn and Asheville Regional Airport.
Sonny as he was affectionately known, was a man of few words but whose presence spoke volumes no matter where he was. Sonny was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, mentor, provider, protector and friend. He was loved by many and respected by all.
Sonny was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Henry and Mamie Machen; parents, Howard King Sr. and Ruth Machen-King; brothers, Howard King Jr. and Henry C. King, Sr.; son, Tony M. King; two great-grandchildren.
Sonny leaves to cherish in his memory his loving wife Ketery Williams-King, Asheville, NC, brother Gregory King (Lori), Chesapeake, VA; daughter, Pamela King-Farquharson, Brooklyn, NY; sons, James E. King Jr. (Grizelle), Atlanta, GA and Karlos King, Greensboro, NC; step-daughter Dyneece Woods- Johnson, Asheville; grandchildren, Tiffany Iheanacho (Felix), Christopher King, Dominique King, Aniya King, Jzaitia Oliver, Talija Oliver, Shaquia Oliver-Johnson (Jamal); four great-grandchildren; countless nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A public viewing will be held from 4:00-7:00 pm Friday, October 2, 2020 in the chapel of Ray Funeral & Cremation Service. Funeral service will be 1:00 pm Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all attendees must wear a face covering and practice social distancing protocols. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Asheville PEAK Academy Charter School 42 Elk Mountain Scenic Hwy. Asheville, NC 28804 http://www.ashevillepeakacademy.org/giving.html
. Live streaming of the service will be available via the website at rayfuneralcremation.com
.