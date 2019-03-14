Services
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Mountain View Church of God
Canton, NC
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Mountain View Church of God
Canton, NC
.James E. Towe, Sr.

Candler - James Ernest Towe, Sr., age 97, a man who held a strong Christian faith, a man who loved his family and a man who served his country with pride and honor, entered his eternal heavenly home, Monday, March 11, 2019.

The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Mountain View Church of God in Canton. The family will be receiving friends at the church from 12:30 until 2:00 pm prior to the funeral service. Burial with military honors will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Candler.

Crawford / Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service is honored to be caring for the Towe family and words of comfort may be shared at www.crawfordray.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 14, 2019
