.James E. Towe, Sr.
Candler - James Ernest Towe, Sr., age 97, a man who held a strong Christian faith, a man who loved his family and a man who served his country with pride and honor, entered his eternal heavenly home, Monday, March 11, 2019.
The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Mountain View Church of God in Canton. The family will be receiving friends at the church from 12:30 until 2:00 pm prior to the funeral service. Burial with military honors will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Candler.
