Services
Morris Funeral Home
304 Merrimon Avenue
Asheville, NC 28801
(828) 252-1821
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Morris Funeral Home
304 Merrimon Avenue
Asheville, NC 28801
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Eugene's Catholic Church
72 Culvern Street
Asheville, NC
James E. Tuite Obituary
James (Jim) Elliott Tuite, 83, of Asheville passed away on Thursday, October 10th at Givens Estates Health Center after a lengthy illness. He was surrounded by his loving family.

A native of New York, NY, Jim was the son of the late Elliott Tuite and Mary Veronica Quinn Tuite. Along with his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his sister, Kay Levenson; brothers-in-law, Manny Levenson, Thomas Lopez and Jim Bremer.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Rosemary; children, Christine (Bob) of Northport, NY, Jennifer (Bob) of Houston, Jim (Tracy) of Asheville; eight grandchildren; and many nephews and nieces.

A graduate of Pace University in 1958, Jim spent more than a decade in advertising before launching a successful career in banking and finance. He retired at the pinnacle of his professional life to enjoy family, friends, travel and his favorite past time, golf. He lived a blessed life and always expressed the virtues of loving-kindness and generosity.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated by The Rev. Fr. Patrick Cahill at 11:00am on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at St. Eugene's Catholic Church, 72 Culvern Street, Asheville, NC 28804. The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 6:00pm on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Morris Funeral & Cremation Care, 304 Merrimon Ave., Asheville, NC 28801.

www.MorrisFamilyCare.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2019
